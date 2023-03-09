Construction worker dies after falling from roof at Mississippi school

Published 11:34 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A construction worker died after falling from the roof of a building at East Rankin Academy on Wednesday.

Officials from the Rankin County Coroner’s Office have identified the man as Timothy Brister, 36, who was reportedly working for Venture South Construction.

Brister suffered severe head trauma after he fell 20 feet from a roof. Brister was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died.

The circumstances that led to the fatal fall are currently under investigation.

