Construction worker dies after falling from roof at Mississippi school Published 11:34 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

A construction worker died after falling from the roof of a building at East Rankin Academy on Wednesday.

Officials from the Rankin County Coroner’s Office have identified the man as Timothy Brister, 36, who was reportedly working for Venture South Construction.

Brister suffered severe head trauma after he fell 20 feet from a roof. Brister was airlifted to a hospital, where he later died.

The circumstances that led to the fatal fall are currently under investigation.