Mississippi investigators uncover attempt to steal more than $20,000 in lawnmowers Published 6:45 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

Investigators say they have uncovered an attempt to steal more than $20,000 in lawnmowers from a Mississippi Home Depot.

On Dec. 31 2022, the Picayune Police Department received a report of attempted theft from Picayune Home Depot of lawnmowers valued over $20,000.

Officers were provided with photographs of the suspects and the suspect vehicle (black Ford F350) pulling a trailer. The truck and trailer did not have tags displayed.

On Jan. 1, 2023 another theft was attempted with the same suspects and vehicle description.

On March 7, 2023 at approximately 1:52 am officers noticed two people run from the wooded area near Home Depot to a black Ford 350 pulling a trailer that pulled over on Highway 43 South. The two people entered the truck and it continued on 43 South.

Officers conducted a traffic stop due to no tag being displayed on the truck or trailer.

Wilajon Sherrod Trail was the driver. Willie James Joseph II and Luke Emmett Joseph were passengers.

Officers went to Home Depot and observed that the cables securing 3 Cub Cadet mowers had been cut.

Video surveillance shows the suspects cut the cables at approximately 1:42 am.

An investigation led to the arrest of all three for Attempted Grand Larceny and Possession of Burglary Tools.

“This was an outstanding job done by attentive patrol officers! We take pride in protecting the citizens and businesses of this city and are thankful that this theft was prevented,” stated by Picayune Police Department.