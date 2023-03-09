Mississippi man caught by game warden with vehicle he reportedly stole from plumbing supply store

Published 11:16 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A man accused of stealing a vehicle from a plumbing supply store has been taken into custody.
Antwoyn Turner, 32, of Hattiesburg, has been charged with one count of grand larceny auto, and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
Turner was found near the Bouie River at Peps Point Road by a game warden with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife & Fisheries, and turned over to Hattiesburg Police.
The vehicle was stolen from Southern Pipe & Supply in the 100 block of Lundy Lane on March 5, 2023.

