Mississippi man sentenced to federal prison for making threats against CDC director Published 5:38 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

A Mississippi man was sentenced to two years in prison for making threats in interstate commerce, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in July 2021, Robert Wiser Bates, 39, of Ridgeland, placed phone calls to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, and left voicemails for CDC Director Rochelle Walensky that were threatening in nature.

Through the investigation, it was determined that Bates made similar threats toward Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease at the National Institutes of Health. The root of his anger was due to the COVID-19 vaccination program.

A federal grand jury indicted Robert, and he pled guilty on December 19, 2022.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly T. Purdie prosecuted the case.