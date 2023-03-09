Mississippi sheriff: ‘Scary’ that fentanyl found in pills sold as Ecstacy. Man arrested in case. Published 8:30 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

On Tuesday, agents with the Adams County Narcotics Unit went to 14 Hampton Court in Natchez. They served an arrest warrant on Marcus McDonald, 47, who has been charged with the sale of schedule II drugs with methamphetamine. Agents located and arrested McDonald without incident.

While at McDonald’s residence, agents recovered approximately 89 grams of suspected MDMA (also known as Ecstasy), approximately 42 grams of marijuana, and false Pringles containers, that can be used to hide contraband.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said while at the scene, agented conducted field tests on the suspected drug.

The Ecstasy tested positive for Fentanyl.

“The drugs have been sent to the Mississippi Crime lab for definitive testing, but it is scary that almost 90 grams of a substance containing Fentanyl is being sold as something else,” Patten said.

The sheriff said McDonald has a long arrest record dating back to 1993 for offenses such as robbery, assault and controlled substance violation.

McDonald is currently being held in the Adams County Jail pending bond being set by a judge.