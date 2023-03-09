Mississippi Skies: Parts of Mississippi placed under a severe threat today Published 1:30 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the Magnolia State under a Level 1 severe risk today. Under this risk, a few severe thunderstorms are possible, along with large hail and damaging winds. The risk includes all of northern Mississippi, stretching down to the Delta and parts of eastern Mississippi north of Philadelphia. Forecasters aren’t expecting a severe weather outbreak, but people are urged to pay attention to strong thunderstorms that may develop.

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms possible with a high of 61. A couple of storms may be severe. Showers and thunderstorms continue tonight with a low of 49.

Central Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 76. More showers and storms tonight with a low of 57.

South Mississippi

Patchy fog under a cloudy sky in the morning, then becoming sunny. High near 82. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low of 62.

Gulf Coast

Widespread fog this morning with cloudy skies, then becoming sunny. High of 81. Fog tonight with increasing clouds and a low of 67.