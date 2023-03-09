Police: Person reportedly sitting on railroad tracks struck and killed by passing train

Published 11:11 am Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A person who was reportedly sitting on railroad tracks was struck and killed by a train early Thursday morning, according to Hattiesburg police.
On Thursday, March 9, 2023 emergency personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a train near Country Club Road and Highway 49 just before 1 a.m.
Hattiesburg police report that a preliminary investigation indicates that the individual was sitting on the tracks, and was struck by the train.
The individual was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The name of the individual is being withheld at this time, pending the notification of next of kin, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

