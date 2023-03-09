The 25 best suburbs for young millennials Published 7:30 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

The 25 best suburbs for young millennials

Big cities have always attracted people who are starting over—or just starting out. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend toward moving to suburbs emerged, especially among millennials, those who were born between 1981 and 1996.

Although suburbs are often dismissed as uncool or sleepy, they have recently become more popular among millennials as a comparatively affordable alternative to city life. Suburban areas boosted in popularity during the pandemic when more people were able to work from home, according to Census Bureau findings—so much so that suburban housing prices increased more quickly than housing in metropolitan areas during the pandemic.

Even when millennials move from cities to suburbs, though, they’re often looking for some of the comforts and lifestyle habits they’re leaving behind. Mixed-use walkable developments in suburbs have been a major draw for millennials who don’t want to give up the ease of getting around cities. In recent years, suburbs have also seen an increase per capita of critically acclaimed restaurants, bars, and coffee shops—showing millennials that cities aren’t the only places with cultural appeal. Take Somerville, Massachusetts, for example, which boasts a wide variety of well-regarded eateries and cafes and close proximity to prestigious universities as well as big area employers, like Tufts, Harvard, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In fact, Somerville ranks among the best suburbs for young millennials, according to a list compiled by New Jersey Real Estate Network using data from Niche. The list ranked suburbs—cities located outside of a principal city but still in an urbanized area—based on various factors, including access to bars, restaurants, and coffee shops; walkability; and the cost of living.

Many of the suburbs on this list are located outside major coastal cities such as Boston and Los Angeles, which have more expensive housing compared to the rest of the country. Look closely at each suburb on this list, and you’ll find plenty that appeals to millennials—and maybe even inspiration for your next move.

#25. Lauderdale, Minnesota

– Closest major city: Minneapolis

– Population: 2,479

#24. Inverness, Colorado

– Closest major city: Denver

– Population: 2,342

#23. Maplewood, Missouri

– Closest major city: St. Louis

– Population: 8,220

#22. Brentwood, Missouri

– Closest major city: St. Louis

– Population: 8,198

#21. Royal Oak, Michigan

– Closest major city: Detroit

– Population: 58,368

#20. Watertown, Massachusetts

– Closest major city: Boston

– Population: 35,171

#19. Richmond Heights, Missouri

– Closest major city: St. Louis

– Population: 9,188

#18. West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

– Closest major city: Philadelphia

– Population: 1,407

#17. Berkeley, California

– Closest major city: San Francisco

– Population: 119,607

#16. Addison, Texas

– Closest major city: Dallas

– Population: 16,405

#15. Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

– Closest major city: Philadelphia

– Population: 9,104

#14. Vinings, Georgia

– Closest major city: Atlanta

– Population: 12,793

#13. Arlington, Virginia

– Closest major city: Washington D.C.

– Population: 235,764

#12. Santa Monica, California

– Closest major city: Los Angeles

– Population: 92,828

#11. North Druid Hills, Georgia

– Closest major city: Atlanta

– Population: 18,143

#10. Hermosa Beach, California

– Closest major city: Los Angeles

– Population: 19,787

#9. Grandview Heights, Ohio

– Closest major city: Columbus, Ohio

– Population: 8,099

#8. Edgewater, New Jersey

– Closest major city: New York

– Population: 14,234

#7. Brookline, Massachusetts

– Closest major city: Boston

– Population: 62,620

#6. West Hollywood, California

– Closest major city: Los Angeles

– Population: 35,678

#5. Emeryville, California

– Closest major city: Oakland, California

– Population: 12,747

#4. Ferndale, Michigan

– Closest major city: Detroit

– Population: 19,414

#3. Somerville, Massachusetts

– Closest major city: Boston

– Population: 80,608

#2. Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Closest major city: Boston

– Population: 116,892

#1. Hoboken, New Jersey

– Closest major city: New York

– Population: 59,369

