Published 7:30 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

By Annalise Mantz

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

The 25 best suburbs for young millennials

Big cities have always attracted people who are starting over—or just starting out. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend toward moving to suburbs emerged, especially among millennials, those who were born between 1981 and 1996.

Although suburbs are often dismissed as uncool or sleepy, they have recently become more popular among millennials as a comparatively affordable alternative to city life. Suburban areas boosted in popularity during the pandemic when more people were able to work from home, according to Census Bureau findings—so much so that suburban housing prices increased more quickly than housing in metropolitan areas during the pandemic.

Even when millennials move from cities to suburbs, though, they’re often looking for some of the comforts and lifestyle habits they’re leaving behind. Mixed-use walkable developments in suburbs have been a major draw for millennials who don’t want to give up the ease of getting around cities. In recent years, suburbs have also seen an increase per capita of critically acclaimed restaurants, bars, and coffee shops—showing millennials that cities aren’t the only places with cultural appeal. Take Somerville, Massachusetts, for example, which boasts a wide variety of well-regarded eateries and cafes and close proximity to prestigious universities as well as big area employers, like Tufts, Harvard, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In fact, Somerville ranks among the best suburbs for young millennials, according to a list compiled by New Jersey Real Estate Network using data from Niche. The list ranked suburbs—cities located outside of a principal city but still in an urbanized area—based on various factors, including access to bars, restaurants, and coffee shops; walkability; and the cost of living.

Many of the suburbs on this list are located outside major coastal cities such as Boston and Los Angeles, which have more expensive housing compared to the rest of the country. Look closely at each suburb on this list, and you’ll find plenty that appeals to millennials—and maybe even inspiration for your next move.

Interior of busy cafe with customers on computers.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#25. Lauderdale, Minnesota

– Closest major city: Minneapolis
– Population: 2,479

Woman coming home with bags full of fresh groceries.

RossHelen // Shutterstock

#24. Inverness, Colorado

– Closest major city: Denver
– Population: 2,342

Young couple running in the park with their dog.

baranq // Shutterstock

#23. Maplewood, Missouri

– Closest major city: St. Louis
– Population: 8,220

Rear view shot of young couple carrying boxes in new home.

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#22. Brentwood, Missouri

– Closest major city: St. Louis
– Population: 8,198

Woman riding a bike on a park trail.

lzf // Shutterstock

#21. Royal Oak, Michigan

– Closest major city: Detroit
– Population: 58,368

Aerial of the historic city center of Watertown.

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#20. Watertown, Massachusetts

– Closest major city: Boston
– Population: 35,171

Front door and porch of a house.

David Papazian // Shutterstock

#19. Richmond Heights, Missouri

– Closest major city: St. Louis
– Population: 9,188

Young sitting at a desk and laughingwhile working on a computer.

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#18. West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

– Closest major city: Philadelphia
– Population: 1,407

Aerial view of residential neighborhood Berkeley.

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#17. Berkeley, California

– Closest major city: San Francisco
– Population: 119,607

Back view of a woman using a key to open front door.

PRPicturesProduction // Shutterstock

#16. Addison, Texas

– Closest major city: Dallas
– Population: 16,405

Young couple moving a couch inside.

Megan Betteridge // Shutterstock

#15. Conshohocken, Pennsylvania

– Closest major city: Philadelphia
– Population: 9,104

Customers waiting at counter in a busy modern coffee shop.

mavo // Shutterstock

#14. Vinings, Georgia

– Closest major city: Atlanta
– Population: 12,793

Freedom Park and modern buildings in Rosslyn.

Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#13. Arlington, Virginia

– Closest major city: Washington D.C.
– Population: 235,764

Sunset view in Santa Monica.

Natalia Macheda // Shutterstock

#12. Santa Monica, California

– Closest major city: Los Angeles
– Population: 92,828

Businesswoman with a cup of coffee leaving house.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#11. North Druid Hills, Georgia

– Closest major city: Atlanta
– Population: 18,143

Colorful morning skies across Hermosa Beach.

Gabriele Maltinti // Shutterstock

#10. Hermosa Beach, California

– Closest major city: Los Angeles
– Population: 19,787

Woman seen through glass window smiling while having coffee with friend.

mavo // Shutterstock

#9. Grandview Heights, Ohio

– Closest major city: Columbus, Ohio
– Population: 8,099

Aerial of Edgewater, New Jersey.

FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#8. Edgewater, New Jersey

– Closest major city: New York
– Population: 14,234

Boston Metro station on Beacon Street in Brookline.

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#7. Brookline, Massachusetts

– Closest major city: Boston
– Population: 62,620

Aerial photo of West Hollywood.

komuna photo // Shutterstock

#6. West Hollywood, California

– Closest major city: Los Angeles
– Population: 35,678

Emeryville Marina before sunset, with dramatic clouds.

ConorEl95 // Shutterstock

#5. Emeryville, California

– Closest major city: Oakland, California
– Population: 12,747

Man coming home and opening front door of apartment.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#4. Ferndale, Michigan

– Closest major city: Detroit
– Population: 19,414

The skyline of downtown Boston as seen from the Prospect Hill Tower in Somerville.

Micha Weber // Shutterstock

#3. Somerville, Massachusetts

– Closest major city: Boston
– Population: 80,608

The Broad Canal in Cambridge.

Jon Bilous // Shutterstock

#2. Cambridge, Massachusetts

– Closest major city: Boston
– Population: 116,892

Hoboken, New Jersey waterfront and skyline from the Hudson River.

cdrin // Shutterstock

#1. Hoboken, New Jersey

– Closest major city: New York
– Population: 59,369

This story originally appeared on New Jersey Real Estate Network and was produced and
distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

