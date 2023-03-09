Two arrested in Mississippi’s decades-old newborn murder cold case Published 9:10 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

On April 15, 1992, a fully developed newborn female was found in a trash bag in a dumpster behind the business of what was then Mr. Gatti’s Pizza located at 704 Memorial Blvd in Picayune.

A local farmer removed trash bags to feed his animals from that trash dumpster. Once he was home on or about the next day, he went to feed his animals and discovered the newborn baby. The baby was in a trash bag, wrapped in a towel with other items of trash.

Detectives working on the case photographed and collected the other items of trash in the bag. They were tagged and placed in evidence.

The autopsy revealed that the baby was probably born the morning of Wednesday, April 15, 1992. It also revealed that the baby was approximately three weeks premature and lived a few minutes before being smothered.

The case went cold.

Picayune Police reopened this case in 2021. Due to this case being almost 29 years old, officers did not know where the baby was buried because it was not documented in the file. PPD followed some tips from past officers at the department who thought she was buried in the Salem community. They were advised that a local church donated the plot and its members collected money for a headstone. In May of 2021 a headstone was found at Lee’s Chapel Baptist Church located at 27015 Leetown Rd. Picayune. The headstone read “Heavens Angel” April 15, 1992- April 15, 1992. It was later confirmed by the coroner that was the correct location the baby was buried.

In April of 2021, a special agent with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations (MBI) offered to assist in this case due to having a grant that would cover forensic genetic genealogy testing from evidence that was collected and preserved for more than 29 years. Picayune Police evidence clerk provided the lab with the evidence and suspects were developed due to advanced DNA technology.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) assisted with the investigation since the suspects lived in Louisiana. DNA samples were obtained in Louisiana by LSP along with Picayune detectives and MBI. It was determined that the crime took place in Louisiana.

In March of 2023 arrest warrants were issued for 50-year-old Inga Johansen Carriere (173 Carmen Dr., Avondale, LA.) and 50 year old Andrew K. Carriere II (600 Stewart Ave., River ridge, LA.) for first degree murder.

Inga Johansen Carriere and Andrew Carriere II have both been arrested. They are both currently being held at Jefferson Parish Correctional Facility.

Picayune detectives signed felony affidavits on both subjects for Desecration Of A Human Being and warrants were signed by a judge. PPD placed a hold on both subjects and they will be extradited to Mississippi upon their release from Louisiana.

Without documentation and evidence collected and preserved as well as it was in 1992 this case would not have been solvable. Picayune police expressed gratitude to MBI and LSP for all of their hard work and for helping bring closure to this case.