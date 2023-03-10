Mississippi man gets 2 years for threats to CDC officials

Published 4:18 pm Friday, March 10, 2023

By The Associated Press

A Mississippi man allegedly upset about the COVID-19 vaccination program has been sentenced to two years in prison for threatening federal health officials, federal prosecutors said.

Robert Wiser Bates, 39, of Ridgeland, placed phone calls to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta in July 2021 and left threatening voicemails for the agency’s director, Rochelle Walensky, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca.

An investigation found Bates made similar threats towards Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease at the National Institutes of Health, LaMarca’s office said.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bates pleaded guilty Dec. 19 to charges of making threats in interstate commerce.

More News

U.S.’s CPSC issues “stop use immediately” warning for Walmart bike helmets, Chinese company refuses recall

Mississippi man gets 42 months in prison for cross burning

Mississippi Youth Institute brings high schoolers together to fight hunger

Mississippi Skies: Severe storms now possible this weekend

Print Article