Mississippi Skies: Severe storms now possible this weekend Published 1:30 am Friday, March 10, 2023

The Storm Prediction Center is now saying some severe weather is possible across the Magnolia State this weekend. Today’s weather should clear out early, but a strong system heading our way is what’s causing some concern for forecasters.

North Mississippi is under a Level 1 risk for severe weather Saturday while the rest of Mississippi is under a Level 2 risk Sunday. Although specifics haven’t been released yet, a Level 2 risk often includes the potential for heavy rain, hail, strong winds, and a few tornadoes. We’ll know more later today or Saturday morning.

In the meantime, this afternoon and tonight should be great weather!

North Mississippi

Cloudy early, then becoming sunny with a high of 59. Tonight, partly cloudy with a low near 38.

Central Mississippi

A slight chance of rain this morning, then becoming clear later in the day. High near 63. Clear and cool tonight with a low of 39.

South Mississippi

Showers early with some fog around. Becoming mostly cloudy with a high of 69. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 46.

Gulf Coast

Rain and thunderstorms possible through this afternoon. High of 81. Cloudy tonight, then becoming clear with a low of 53.