Mississippi Skies: Severe storms now possible this weekend

Published 1:30 am Friday, March 10, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The Storm Prediction Center is now saying some severe weather is possible across the Magnolia State this weekend. Today’s weather should clear out early, but a strong system heading our way is what’s causing some concern for forecasters.

North Mississippi is under a Level 1 risk for severe weather Saturday while the rest of Mississippi is under a Level 2 risk Sunday. Although specifics haven’t been released yet, a Level 2 risk often includes the potential for heavy rain, hail, strong winds, and a few tornadoes. We’ll know more later today or Saturday morning.

In the meantime, this afternoon and tonight should be great weather!

North Mississippi

Cloudy early, then becoming sunny with a high of 59. Tonight, partly cloudy with a low near 38.

Central Mississippi

A slight chance of rain this morning, then becoming clear later in the day. High near 63. Clear and cool tonight with a low of 39.

South Mississippi

Showers early with some fog around. Becoming mostly cloudy with a high of 69. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 46.

Gulf Coast

Rain and thunderstorms possible through this afternoon. High of 81. Cloudy tonight, then becoming clear with a low of 53.

