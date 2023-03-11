Alabama man tried to use fake ID to purchase $45,000 vehicle at Mississippi ATV and cycle shop, police report

Published 9:30 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A man was reportedly found with drugs in his possession and was arrested after trying to use a stolen ID to purchase a $45,000 side-by-side at a Mississippi cycle shop.

John Chapman, 37, of Linden Alabama, was arrested on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in the 6400 block of Highway 49, at Hattiesburg Cycles, after attempting to purchase a Polaris RXR side-by-side, according to a Hattiesburg Police news release.

Officials say Chapman was using a stolen identity, as well as other information to purchase a $45,000 Polaris. When he was taken into custody, he was found in possession of methamphetamine and crack.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Chapman was charged with one count of identity theft and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

More News

If it could be broken, it was: Colorado woman seeks answers after finding Mississippi home of late father vandalized

These four Mississippi communities made this year’s Southern Living Best Small Towns list. Do you live in one of them?

Mississippi caregivers provide $5.6B in value; group pushing for tax incentives

Coastal Mississippi encouraging ‘one more day of play’ with new and refreshed attractions

Print Article