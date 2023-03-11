Alabama man tried to use fake ID to purchase $45,000 vehicle at Mississippi ATV and cycle shop, police report Published 9:30 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

A man was reportedly found with drugs in his possession and was arrested after trying to use a stolen ID to purchase a $45,000 side-by-side at a Mississippi cycle shop.

John Chapman, 37, of Linden Alabama, was arrested on Thursday, March 9, 2023, in the 6400 block of Highway 49, at Hattiesburg Cycles, after attempting to purchase a Polaris RXR side-by-side, according to a Hattiesburg Police news release.

Officials say Chapman was using a stolen identity, as well as other information to purchase a $45,000 Polaris. When he was taken into custody, he was found in possession of methamphetamine and crack.

Chapman was charged with one count of identity theft and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.