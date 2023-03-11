Mississippi Skies: Still watching for widespread storms, some possibly severe Published 1:30 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

Today may not end up as bright and sunny as we originally thought, but most places in the Magnolia State should stay pretty dry most of the day. Extreme northern Mississippi will start seeing some rain this afternoon, but other parts of the state won’t see widespread showers or storms until overnight tonight and tomorrow.

We’re still watching the potential for some rough weather, too. The higher Level 2 chance for severe weather is across central and southern Mississippi Sunday, but a marginal threat covers the rest of the state. This time around, risks are strong winds, hail, and torrential rainfall, but a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out.

Today will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy across the state.

Don’t forget to jump ahead an hour tonight!

North Mississippi

Rain moving in this afternoon with a high near 59. Showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low of 52.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 66. Tonight, rain and thunderstorms with temperatures rising overnight.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 75. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 63.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a high near 75. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 67.