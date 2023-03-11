Woman arrested for making terroristic threats against Mississippi high school Published 11:07 am Saturday, March 11, 2023

A woman was arrested Friday for making threats against a Mississippi high school.

Queenita Wells, 37, was arrested by Tupelo Police and charged with making terroristic threats against Tupelo High School.

School staff alerted the Tupelo Police Department on Friday after Wells allegedly made the threats.

No other details have been released about the threats or the circumstances behind the threats.

The case will be presented at a later date to a Lee County grand jury.