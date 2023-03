Mississippi official investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian Published 5:49 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident involving a pedestrian.

MHP officials report that a 2008 Dodge GSC traveling east on Highway 8 in Chickasaw County hit a pedestrian.

The victim, later identified as Brian Bailey of Pontotoc, received fatal injuries from the crash.

No other injuries were reported from the crash, which remains under investigation.