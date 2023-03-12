Mississippi Skies: Severe weather continues Published 1:30 am Sunday, March 12, 2023

North Mississippi is just about finished with the severe risk, but the potential for strong storms will continue well into this evening for other areas of the Magnolia State.

The main risks are strong winds, hail, and heavy rainfall, but the tornado risk isn’t zero.

It’s also going to be quite windy across the state, even away from any storms, today and tonight. Temperatures will drop to much cooler temperatures for a couple of days.

Don’t forget last night was the time change. Be sure you set all your clocks ahead one hour.

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms ending this morning. Cloudy with a high of 57. Mostly cloudy, then becoming clear tonight with a low of 37.

Central Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms ending later in the morning. Cloudy with a high of 66. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low near 44.

South Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. High of 78. Rain ending this evening with a low of 46.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms moving in later in the day. High of 84. Showers and storms tonight with a low of 52.