$2,100 reward offered fro return of French Bulldog to Mississippi family

A Mississippi family is offering a $2,1000 reward for the return of their missing French Bulldog.

The dog, which goes by the name Regal, has gone missing or has been stolen in the Tupelo area, according to a Facebook post by the Saltillo Small Animal Hospital.

A $2,100 reward has been offered, no questions asked the social media post said.

Regal is a male 6-month-old blue and tan male French Bulldog with a small scar on tip of his ear.

“Please bring this pup home to his family,” the social media post said. “He is so missed by his pack.”