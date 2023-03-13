Mississippi house fire claims the life of 7-year-old boy

Published 7:30 am Monday, March 13, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A 7-year-old Mississippi boy died in a weekend house fire.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that a house fire on Prentiss County Road 5301 east of  Baldwyn claimed the life of 7-year-old Colton Chandler.

The fire happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, March 11.

Officials say the boy’s grandmother was airlifted to Memphis hospital to be treated for serious burns from the fire.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, which remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Prentiss County Fire Department.

 

 

