Mississippi motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle accident on Saturday Published 5:29 am Monday, March 13, 2023

A 29-year-old Mississippi man died in a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday evening.

The victim, identified as Preston Millis of Brandon, Mississippi, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson on Highway 25 in Winston County when the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m.

Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol report that Millis was reportedly driving the motorcycle northbound on the highway when he collided with a 2021 Toyota Tundra crossing the northbound lanes.

Millis was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The driver of the 2021 Toyota Tundra received minor injuries.

This crash is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.