Mississippi officials need help finding ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect. Have you seen him?

Mississippi officials are seeking help in finding who was involved in an aggravated assault and considered armed and dangerous.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers group reports that police in Lucedale are looking for Christopher Eugene Miles Sr.

Miles is wanted for an Aggravated Assault that occurred on March 8, 2023.

He is a 40-year-old black male described as being 5’05” tall and weighing 142 pounds.

According to police, he should be considered armed and dangerous.