Mississippi Skies: NWS issues freeze watch as temps plunge after strong cold front Published 1:30 am Monday, March 13, 2023

Today will be much nicer in terms of sunny skies. It will feel noticeably cooler with lower humidity with breezy conditions. Tonight, however, will be quite chilly with a freeze watch issues for most of central and northern Mississippi. Temperatures will dip below freezing for much of the state tonight and early Tuesday morning with frost possible in several areas.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 52. Tonight, frost with mostly clear skies and a low of 30.

Central Mississippi

Becoming sunny with a high of 55. Frost tonight under clear skies and a low of 30.

South Mississippi

Becoming sunny with a high of 62. Patchy frost under clear skies and a low near 35.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 67. Clear tonight with a low of 40.