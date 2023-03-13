Mississippi’s first Native Springs Distillery opens with spirits using water from Artesian springs Published 9:30 am Monday, March 13, 2023

Mississippi’s first Native Spirits Distillery is now open in Bassfield.

The distillery, owned by Rhonda Phillips, is located at 96 George W. King Road and is part of Phillips’ farm on land that has been in her family for over 120 years. The farm, Beaver Creek Botanicals, is where the inputs are raised for Beaver Creek Distillery

A ribbon cutting and grand opening were held on Feb. 25.

“We had such a great time and turnout,” said Phillips.

Artesian springs water along with naturally raised botanicals provide the basis of the spirits, infused with a dedication to providing a “top shelf” experience in each bottle. All of the products are naturally crafted, with no artificial flavors or colors added.

Botanical gins, bourbon, vodka and moonshine were showcased with samples provided on the hour.

Bo Foster and Friends provided entertainment during the event and hand-rolled cigars were available from the famed New Orleans Cigar Factory.

“It was exciting to talk with neighbors and residents from Jeff Davis and beyond.”

The distillery has a tasting room, crafted with Southern Pine and Cypress, where you can purchase farm-crafted spirits directly, enjoy cocktails on the deck, and try a tasting flight experience of our spirits.

Non-alcoholic cocktails, including old fashioned “shrubs” made with fruit and herbs, are also available. The distillery offers specialty Southern food options from the region to enhance the tasting experience. Also offered is a carefully curated retail shop with Mississippi and Southern products.

The farm and the distillery provide a beautiful and peaceful rural setting for special events such as weddings and reunions, and for workshops, training and other events. “We partner with a local restaurant to provide catering and set-up.”

Phillips plans to also host special events to highlight regional artists, chefs and others who create in the region.



Burns Construction along with many other local and regional craftsmen built the facility and venue.

The Distillery is located on a beautiful farm with uneven terrain, so please dress appropriately for the environment. Closed toed shoes are recommended.

The distillery is open to the public from noon to sunset every Friday and Saturday and tastings can be booked Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The distillery will be open one Saturday a month from noon until sunset with special events for the public to come and enjoy live music, good food and spirits. The next will be Saturday March 18.

To learn more about the distillery at www.beavercreek-distillery.com or call 601-943-5028.