Mississippi man arrested after attacking wife and children with vehicle Published 7:45 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Vicksburg Police Department officers responded to a domestic violence call reported in the parking lot of McDonald’s on Clay Street on Saturday around 10:20 p.m

Rondeshello Deon Dotson, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, domestic violence after he chased and rammed his vehicle into another vehicle occupied by his wife and three small children.

After ramming the vehicle, Dotson allegedly continued to chase his wife and children for an unknown amount of time before they were able to get to safety and speak with an officer. There were no injuries reported.

Dotson will be bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.