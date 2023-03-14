Mississippi Skies: Freeze warning, watch issued Published 1:30 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Today is going to be another cool day across the Magnolia State, and tonight will be quite chilly again. A freeze warning has been issued for parts of northern Mississippi wile a freeze watch stretches all the way down to the Pine Belt. Temperatures that get near freezing can damage crops or endanger animals and people, so be sure your outside animals are warm and neighbors are okay.

It’s going to be sunny and breezy today. We’re looking at a couple nice days before rain chances later in the week.

North Mississippi

Widespread frost this morning, then sunny with a high of 50. Frost tonight with a low of 27.

Central Mississippi

Frost this morning. Sunny with a high near 52. Frost tonight with a low of 28.

South Mississippi

Frost this morning. Sunny with a high of 60. Cloudy tonight, then becoming clear with a low of 35.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 63. Clear tonight with a low of 42.