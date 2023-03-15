Mississippi Skies: Next round of severe storms in the forecast Published 1:30 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

We have another gorgeous day on tap in Mississippi with sunny skies and breezy cool temps. It’s looking like the next round of rain is coming tomorrow evening, and the system could fire off some severe storms. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 risk for most communities along the Mississippi River, including Cleveland, Greenville, Vicksburg, and Natchez. Timing for isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts is from Thursday night and Friday morning.

There will be widespread frost this morning across many areas of the Magnolia State, but temperatures will be warmer than yesterday.

North Mississippi

Frost in the morning, then sunny with a high near 58. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 41.

Central Mississippi

Frost early, then sunny with a high near 60. Clear tonight with a low of 41.

South Mississippi

Frost early, then sunny and 67. Clear tonight with a low of 41.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 66. Clear tonight with a low of 46.