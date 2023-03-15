Mississippi Skies: Next round of severe storms in the forecast

Published 1:30 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

We have another gorgeous day on tap in Mississippi with sunny skies and breezy cool temps. It’s looking like the next round of rain is coming tomorrow evening, and the system could fire off some severe storms. Right now, the Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1 risk for most communities along the Mississippi River, including Cleveland, Greenville, Vicksburg, and Natchez. Timing for isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts is from Thursday night and Friday morning.

There will be widespread frost this morning across many areas of the Magnolia State, but temperatures will be warmer than yesterday.

North Mississippi

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Frost in the morning, then sunny with a high near 58. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 41.

Central Mississippi

Frost early, then sunny with a high near 60. Clear tonight with a low of 41.

South Mississippi

Frost early, then sunny and 67. Clear tonight with a low of 41.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 66. Clear tonight with a low of 46.

More News

Electric car stores will be restricted in Mississippi

Ex-rep: Legislative plans in Mississippi are ‘Jim Crow 2.0’

Mississippi man arrested after attacking wife and children with vehicle

Another Mississippi singer secures spot on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Print Article