Mississippi student invited to White House press briefing Published 7:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

One of Alcorn State University’s Department of Mass Communications students was among several aspiring journalists to attend the White House for a press briefing.

D’Marius Jones, a senior from Jackson, was invited to participate in a White House Press Briefing with Vice President Kamala Harris and Senior Advisor for Public Engagement Keisha Lance Bottoms Thursday, Feb. 23. Student journalist representing 47 HBCUs from across the country visited the White House to discuss critical issues that impact their communities.

The opportunity was a significant moment for Jones in his education. He’s grateful for the support that Alcorn has shown.

“My experience was a blessing,” said Jones. “I’m honored that my beloved institution sees my potential and work ethic. I thank God, the Department of Mass Communications, President Dr. Felecia M. Nave, and her administrative team for preparing me. Alcorn is an environment that promotes growth and equips students with the tools to perform at a high level.”

During the question-and-answer portion of the briefing, Jones focused on the issues of mental health, social media, and the youth, which are issues that mean much to him. He said that speaking about these issues motivates him to lead those who may be struggling with these issues.

“I’m thankful to have brought light to an important subject. Talking about these topics was eye-opening, and it inspires me to serve and impact my community, school, and family. I recognize that everything I do to uplift others is much greater than myself.”

Jones enjoyed connecting with peers he could meet again along his career journey. He said that networking was the highlight of his trip.

“My favorite part about the experience was meeting students from all over the country who share similar passions and viewpoints as mine. Seeing how much I have in common with the other students was motivating. Meeting and networking with everyone were an honor.”

Jones advises his peers to fulfill the purpose of their lives.

“We have a purpose. We have to believe in it and then, go live in it.”