TANTALIZING TASTEBUDS: One Mississippi city is upping its Sunday brunch game, offering new ‘Taste and Tours’ Published 6:33 am Wednesday, March 15, 2023

Businesses in one Mississippi have decided to up their Sunday brunch game with new offerings for locals and tourists alike.

When life gets busy, it is essential to carve out some time to spend with family and friends.

New businesses in Vicksburg now offer a variety of ways folks can enjoy each other. There are museums, parks to play in and restaurants and eateries to tantalize the tastebuds.

SUNDAY BRUNCH

Recently, The Watermark and the Mulberry Vicksburg have added to the experiences Vicksburg offers by hosting a Sunday brunch.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Sundays of the month, The Watermark will offer a jazz brunch.

Reservations are required and can be made by calling 769-203-7010. The Watermark is located at 1415 Washington St.

Amber Morton, co-owner of The Watermark with Daryl Hollingsworth, said they decided to offer Sunday brunches — adding to what downtown already offers.

“I think it’s great that we are all trying to work together to make it happen and provide something different,” Morton said, adding that the Mulberry Vicksburg also offers a Sunday Brunch.

“We don’t have a set routine, but we will be offering a Sunday Brunch from noon to 2 p.m. once a month,” Mulberry Vicksburg Ambassador Lenore Barkley said.

Dates for when the Sunday Brunch will be offered can be found on Facebook and Instagram, Barkley said, adding reservations will not be required.

Sunday Brunches are being offered, Barkley said, as a way for the community to enjoy what the Mulberry Vicksburg has to offer the community. The Jackson Street Gallery, located within the Mulberry Vicksburg, has more than 200 paintings from Mississippi artists on display.

The Mulberry Vicksburg is located at 1310 Mulberry St. Click here to watch a video and get a taste of The Watermark brunch experience.

TASTE AND TOUR

Oak Hall, a local bed and breakfast and event venue sometimes called the “Stained Glass Manor,” will also offer a new experience.

Owner Elizabeth Nelson said that Oak Hall would host a Taste and Tour at 2 p.m., 7 days a week.

“We are offering daily tours and will have tea and coffee and sweets and different offerings daily,” Nelson said. “So in between meals, you can come by and tour Oak Hall and get a little bit of history and a little sweet treat in the afternoon,” she said.

Nelson said she wanted to add one more opportunity for people looking for something to do in the middle of the day.

“Now we have Duff Green on tour daily, and McRaven is open daily, Anchuca is open daily, and now we are open daily,” Nelson said. “And we are so excited.” Oak Hall is located at 2430 Drummond St.