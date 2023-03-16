Eight people injured when car hits ATVs drag racing on Mississippi road at night without lights Published 6:07 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

Eight people, ages 12-40, were injured when a car hit them on Old Highway 84 East just outside of Prentiss late Saturday night.

According to Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s deputies, two calls were received just before 11 p.m. reporting a group of people drag racing ATVs in the road with no lights on.

Officers dispatched to the area and when they arrived, they found an accident had occurred and there were multiple injuries.

The officers were reporting to the racing and were unaware of the accident until they arrived.

A white GMC Denali driven by an adult female, along with an adult female passenger were headed home from a birthday celebration dinner when they collided with the group.

Officers say it is an extremely dark area and that the racers were on four-wheelers and dirt bikes.

One of the injured was transported by private vehicle to Forrest General Hospital. The other seven were transported to Jefferson Davis Community Hospital. Two of the seven were then transferred to Forrest General.

Injuries range from hip fractures to lacerations. Officers say all of the injured were from Covington County. Mississippi Highway Patrol officers also assisted on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle reported she was startled and her foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas. She received significant damage to the front end of her vehicle.

Officer Evan Price was one of the officers that reported to the scene and says this is an issue in the county.

“When it starts warming up, it becomes a problem,” he said. Officers believe the group had been to the 84 ATV and RV Park prior to the incident.

Sheriff Ron Strickland noted that this wasn’t an isolated incident, and they receive calls frequently about racing on this stretch of road.

“This is exactly what we were afraid would happen,” said Strickland. “We will continue to patrol the area so this won’t happen again.”