Husband of missing Mississippi woman questioned after burned remains of car found on highway Published 2:44 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

The husband of a missing Mississippi woman is being questioned after the burned remains of her vehicle were found on a Mississippi highway Wednesday morning.

Michael Owens, the husband of Ebony Owens, is being questioned by investigators with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Ebony Owens, 36 of Edwards, was reported missing on Wednesday afternoon by her family.

A burned vehicle was found around 6 a.m. on Thursday in Edwards at old Highway 80 and Jones Road and is believed to be Owens’s missing 2015 Acura TXL. Her license plate (MS-LP ONTYME3) was also recovered nearby.

Ebony Owens, however, remains missing.

Her last known location was in the Clinton and I-20 area on Wednesday night.

If anyone has any information about Owens or her whereabouts, they are urged to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 352-1521.