Man arrested in Texas after reportedly stealing transport bus, burglarizing pawn shop in Mississippi Published 3:21 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Wednesday burglary and auto theft.

On March 15 around 5 a.m., Southern Pawn at 119 North Whitworth Ave. was burglarized by an unknown male.

From video, he was described as a white male with tattoos on his hand, wearing a brown hoodie, black pants and blue-and-white hat.

The suspect was identified as Christopher Shane Spencer. Spencer was also suspected to have stolen a Five County Community Transport bus from the Godbold Transportation Center on North Railroad Avenue, less than 350 yards away from the pawn shop.

Wednesday, Spencer — age 37, of Houston, Texas —was taken into custody in Harris County, near Houston.

The arrest came about “due to the assistance of shop owners with the video system, the general public with tips, and the combined effort of Brookhaven Police Department and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office,” BPD Assistant Chief Clint Earls said. “Spencer was taken into custody in Harris County, Texas, after passing under an automated license plate reader in the stolen bus, which was recovered and impounded by Harris County Sheriff’s Department,” Earls said.

Spencer is currently held in the Harris County Jail, pending extradition to Brookhaven.

He is charged with burglary and grand larceny taking of a motor vehicle, the assistant chief said.

“Basically, technology solved this case, and it’s why we promote the use of every tool we have, from video surveillance to tag readers to [the National Crime Information Center],” Earls said. “This is a prime example of how cooperation from business owners, the public and technology can all work together hand-in-hand.”