Mississippi man caught stealing girl’s bike from front yard

Published 3:08 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested Tuesday after he reportedly stole a young girl’s bike, along with a truckful of other items.

On March 14, 2023, Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to a vehicle speeding away from a house on Barnett Road.

The caller advised that a white male driving a silver Ford F150, nearly collided with another vehicle.

The truck bed was loaded with assorted items.

Deputies went to the residence and discovered that the male subject had pulled into the yard and stolen a young girl’s bike.

Approximately 30 minutes later, the vehicle in question was spotted on White Street in McComb near the Pike County National Bank.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop and made contact with 46-year-old Chad Edward Dunaway, of McComb.

The bike was still on the back of the truck. He was arrested and charged with Petit Larceny and numerous traffic violations. The other items on the back of the truck are suspected to be stolen and Pike County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Deputies were able to return the bike to the owners shortly after. His bond was set at $1,636.50.

