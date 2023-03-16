Mississippi middle school student recognized for saving the life of another student at school Published 7:45 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

During the Picayune School District’s regular board meeting, PJH student Henry Rayes was recognized by the board.

Seventh grader Henry Reyes was recognized by PJH Principle General Breland for Reyes’s heroism. During lunch hours at the PJH cafeteria, staff members noticed a student pale in the face was choking on food. Before staff could even react, Reys spurred into action and processed to perform the Heimlich maneuver on the choking student.

“Pepperoni calzone, full of cheese, just like the movies went flying through the air,” witnessed Breland.

Then Breland said the boy turned to Henry and said, “Thank you, Henry, you saved my life.”

Henry’s quick thinking and actions possibly saved a young man’s life. When asked how Henry learned to do the Heimlich maneuver, he said his mom is a former doctor and she had taught him.