Mississippi Skies: Severe weather threat upgraded; two rounds now possible Published 1:30 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

The weather forecast has changed and now includes two rounds of possible severe weather for two different regions of Mississippi. A portion of the severe threat added for southern Mississippi is a Level 2 threat while the previous threat remains at a Level 1.

The first threat begins tonight for all communities along the Mississippi River from the Delta to Natchez. Isolated severe storms are possible with the main threat being damaging wind gusts.

The second threat begins late Friday morning and lasts through the afternoon. The National Weather Service in Jackson has this as a Level 1 from Brookhaven to Magee and southward towards Hatttiesburg, but the National Weather Service in Mobile upgrades the threat from south of Hattiesburg towards the Gulf Coast as a Level 2. In the Level 1 threat, isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts are the main concerns while the Level 2 threat adds the possibility of tornadoes.

Today is going to be sunny to partly cloudy for most of the state, but we’ll feel some increasing temperatures and more humidity as the cold front approaches from our north. Regardless of severe threat, everyone in the state could have some gusty winds as the front approaches.

North Mississippi

Partly cloudy with a high of 69. Showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low of 43.

Central Mississippi

Partly cloudy with a high near 71. Showers tonight with a few thunderstorms. Low of 50.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 75. Showers likely tonight with a few storms. Low of 61.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high of 73. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low of 64.