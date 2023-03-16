‘Pepperoni calzone … went flying’ Mississippi seventh grader honored for saving classmate’s life Published 3:51 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

A Mississippi seventh-grader was recently honored for his quick thinking that helped save the life of one of his fellow classmates.

During the Picayune School District’s regular board meeting, Picayune Junior High School student Henry Rayes was recognized by PJH Principle General Breland for Reyes’s heroism.

During lunch hours at the PJH cafeteria, staff members noticed a student pale in the face was choking on food.

Before staff could even react, Reys spurred into action and proceeded to perform the Heimlich maneuver on the choking student.

“Pepperoni calzone, full of cheese, just like the movies went flying through the air,” witnessed Breland.

Then Breland said the boy turned to Henry and said, “Thank you, Henry, you saved my life.”

Henry’s quick thinking and actions possibly saved a young man’s life.

When asked how did Henry learn to do the Heimlich maneuver, he said his mom used to be a doctor and she had taught him.