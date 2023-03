50 best colleges on the West Coast Published 2:00 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

Canva

50 best colleges on the West Coast

With thousands of colleges and universities in the United States, narrowing down the field can seem impossible for prospective students. The West Coast alone has a bevy of top-rated state schools and excellent private universities, ranging in student-body size from a few hundred to tens of thousands.

Using Niche’s 2023 Best Colleges in America list, Stacker found the best 50 schools on the West Coast. Niche’s rankings use data from the Department of Education on academics, admissions, and student life, along with reviews from current students and alumni. Four-year colleges in California, Oregon, and Washington state are included.

Whether you dream of spending the next four years lolling on a Southern California beach, spending weekends in trendy Seattle, or exploring nature around Portland, this list provides a wealth of options. You can pick your best fit based on categories like location, net price, and median earnings range. College search: handled.

You may also like: States spending the most and least per student on education

Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock

#50. University of Puget Sound

– Location: Tacoma, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 87%

– Net price: $38,127

– SAT Range: 1110-1330

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $52,700

– Overall rank: #403

Michael Warwick // Shutterstock

#49. Willamette University

– Location: Salem, Oregon

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $37,913

– SAT Range: 1100-1330

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,100

– Overall rank: #394

Colleen Michaels // Shutterstock

#48. University of Washington – Tacoma

– Location: Tacoma, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 86%

– Net price: $10,113

– SAT Range: 960-1180

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $57,700

– Overall rank: #389

Matt Gush // Shutterstock

#47. Azusa Pacific University

– Location: Azusa, California

– Acceptance rate: 94%

– Net price: $31,367

– SAT Range: 1030-1260

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,100

– Overall rank: #378

Canva

#46. DigiPen Institute of Technology

– Location: Redmond, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 38%

– Net price: $36,832

– SAT Range: 1140-1340

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $80,200

– Overall rank: #374

You may also like: 25 of the best TV shows set in high school

Canva

#45. Northwest University

– Location: Kirkland, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 93%

– Net price: $21,825

– SAT Range: 1010-1230

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $41,300

– Overall rank: #342

Canva

#44. The Master’s University

– Location: Santa Clarita, California

– Acceptance rate: 60%

– Net price: $29,567

– SAT Range: 990-1250

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $41,700

– Overall rank: #335

JBai_photo // Shutterstock

#43. California Baptist University

– Location: Riverside, California

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $27,883

– SAT Range: 990-1210

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $42,600

– Overall rank: #327

Canva

#42. University of the Pacific

– Location: Stockton, California

– Acceptance rate: 71%

– Net price: $32,780

– SAT Range: 1080-1340

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $71,700

– Overall rank: #319

Ian Dewar Photography // Shutterstock

#41. Seattle Pacific University

– Location: Seattle

– Acceptance rate: 91%

– Net price: $28,367

– SAT Range: 1010-1160

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $49,100

– Overall rank: #315

You may also like: 50 best college movies

Canva

#40. Stanbridge University – Orange County

– Location: Irvine, California

– Acceptance rate: 35%

– Net price: $24,969

– SAT Range: —

– Median earnings six years after graduation: No data available

– Overall rank: #309

Canva

#39. Vanguard University of Southern California

– Location: Costa Mesa, California

– Acceptance rate: 50%

– Net price: $21,667

– SAT Range: 950-1140

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $41,800

– Overall rank: #306

Canva

#38. Whitworth University

– Location: Spokane, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 91%

– Net price: $25,785

– SAT Range: 1050-1270

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $42,100

– Overall rank: #304

Therodrigoc // Shutterstock

#37. University of California – Riverside

– Location: Riverside, California

– Acceptance rate: 66%

– Net price: $11,948

– SAT Range: 1080-1280

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $49,700

– Overall rank: #277

Lori Butcher // Shutterstock

#36. Gonzaga University

– Location: Spokane, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 73%

– Net price: $36,880

– SAT Range: 1160-1350

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,100

– Overall rank: #273

You may also like: How many of these 50 GED test questions can you get right?

Steve Cukrov // Shutterstock

#35. Biola University

– Location: La Mirada, California

– Acceptance rate: 64%

– Net price: $34,713

– SAT Range: 1070-1290

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $44,500

– Overall rank: #268

VDB Photos // Shutterstock

#34. Seattle University

– Location: Seattle, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 83%

– Net price: $36,843

– SAT Range: 1130-1330

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $56,500

– Overall rank: #259

Canva

#33. Whitman College

– Location: Walla Walla, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 54%

– Net price: $38,989

– SAT Range: 1230-1430

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,300

– Overall rank: #247

Joshua Rainey Photography // Shutterstock

#32. University of Oregon

– Location: Eugene, Oregon

– Acceptance rate: 84%

– Net price: $17,646

– SAT Range: 1090-1290

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $44,800

– Overall rank: #246

Lissandra Melo // Shutterstock

#31. University of San Francisco

– Location: San Francisco, California

– Acceptance rate: 70%

– Net price: $42,801

– SAT Range: 1140-1330

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $62,300

– Overall rank: #207

You may also like: 2-year degrees that go on to earn the least money

Steve Cukrov // Shutterstock

#30. Chapman University

– Location: Orange, California

– Acceptance rate: 58%

– Net price: $44,327

– SAT Range: 1170-1350

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,500

– Overall rank: #196

Steve Smith // Shutterstock

#29. Washington State University

– Location: Pullman, Washington

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $17,931

– SAT Range: 1020-1210

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,600

– Overall rank: #193

Sara Hulan // Shutterstock

#28. Lewis & Clark College

– Location: Portland, Oregon

– Acceptance rate: 80%

– Net price: $37,478

– SAT Range: 1210-1380

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $46,200

– Overall rank: #187

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#27. San Diego State University

– Location: San Diego

– Acceptance rate: 37%

– Net price: $13,192

– SAT Range: 1090-1300

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $51,000

– Overall rank: #184

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#26. Oregon State University

– Location: Corvallis, Oregon

– Acceptance rate: 82%

– Net price: $21,444

– SAT Range: 1080-1310

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $49,600

– Overall rank: #179

You may also like: States where high schoolers are least likely to graduate

Roaming Panda Photos // Shutterstock

#25. Point Loma Nazarene University

– Location: San Diego

– Acceptance rate: 84%

– Net price: $34,644

– SAT Range: 1100-1290

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,900

– Overall rank: #175

Underawesternsky // Shutterstock

#24. California State University – Long Beach

– Location: Long Beach, California

– Acceptance rate: 42%

– Net price: $10,568

– SAT Range: 1020-1240

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,100

– Overall rank: #168

Canva

#23. University of Portland

– Location: Portland, Oregon

– Acceptance rate: 77%

– Net price: $37,317

– SAT Range: 1130-1320

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,800

– Overall rank: #159

Claudine Van Massenhove // Shutterstock

#22. California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) – San Luis Obispo

– Location: San Luis Obispo, California

– Acceptance rate: 38%

– Net price: $20,491

– SAT Range: 1240-1440

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $66,900

– Overall rank: #152

Kit Leong // Shutterstock

#21. University of San Diego

– Location: San Diego, California

– Acceptance rate: 59%

– Net price: $37,547

– SAT Range: 1190-1370

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,000

– Overall rank: #146

You may also like: Best colleges in America

Canva

#20. Loyola Marymount University

– Location: Los Angeles

– Acceptance rate: 50%

– Net price: $48,758

– SAT Range: 1210-1390

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $61,300

– Overall rank: #145

Kit Leong // Shutterstock

#19. Occidental College

– Location: Los Angeles

– Acceptance rate: 41%

– Net price: $41,102

– SAT Range: 1270-1460

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $50,600

– Overall rank: #129

Benny Marty // Shutterstock

#18. Pepperdine University

– Location: Malibu, California

– Acceptance rate: 42%

– Net price: $46,550

– SAT Range: 1200-1410

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $65,500

– Overall rank: #116

Png Studio Photography // Shutterstock

#17. Reed College

– Location: Portland, Oregon

– Acceptance rate: 42%

– Net price: $33,980

– SAT Range: 1320-1520

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $42,200

– Overall rank: #107

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#16. Santa Clara University

– Location: Santa Clara, California

– Acceptance rate: 51%

– Net price: $48,284

– SAT Range: 1270-1450

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $72,600

– Overall rank: #106

You may also like: 30 celebs you didn’t know were Ivy Leaguers

Jim_Brown_Photography // Shutterstock

#15. Scripps College

– Location: Claremont, California

– Acceptance rate: 35%

– Net price: $40,259

– SAT Range: 1320-1480

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $54,100

– Overall rank: #102

Barbara Kalbfleisch // Shutterstock

#14. Pitzer College

– Location: Claremont, California

– Acceptance rate: 17%

– Net price: $30,095

– SAT Range: 1300-1450

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $48,700

– Overall rank: #91

VDB Photos // Shutterstock

#13. University of California – Santa Barbara

– Location: Santa Barbara, California

– Acceptance rate: 37%

– Net price: $17,223

– SAT Range: 1230-1460

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $55,300

– Overall rank: #89

Suchan // Shutterstock

#12. University of California – Davis

– Location: Davis, California

– Acceptance rate: 46%

– Net price: $17,026

– SAT Range: 1160-1400

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,200

– Overall rank: #85

Kapi Ng // Shutterstock

#11. University of California – San Diego

– Location: La Jolla, California

– Acceptance rate: 37%

– Net price: $15,222

– SAT Range: 1270-1480

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $59,900

– Overall rank: #76

You may also like: Best boarding schools in America

VDB Photos // Shutterstock

#10. University of Washington

– Location: Seattle

– Acceptance rate: 56%

– Net price: $9,661

– SAT Range: 1200-1470

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $57,700

– Overall rank: #70

The Image Party // Shutterstock

#9. University of California – Irvine

– Location: Irvine, California

– Acceptance rate: 30%

– Net price: $13,106

– SAT Range: 1230-1430

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,400

– Overall rank: #66

David A Litman // Shutterstock

#8. University of California – Berkeley

– Location: Berkeley, California

– Acceptance rate: 17%

– Net price: $19,329

– SAT Range: 1310-1530

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $64,700

– Overall rank: #48

Jim_Brown_Photography // Shutterstock

#7. Claremont McKenna College

– Location: Claremont, California

– Acceptance rate: 13%

– Net price: $22,004

– SAT Range: 1330-1500

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $72,900

– Overall rank: #29

Hanson L // Shutterstock

#6. University of Southern California

– Location: Los Angeles

– Acceptance rate: 16%

– Net price: $39,759

– SAT Range: 1340-1530

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $74,000

– Overall rank: #28

You may also like: Can you pass this 8th grade assessment test?

David A Litman // Shutterstock

#5. University of California – Los Angeles

– Location: Los Angeles

– Acceptance rate: 14%

– Net price: $16,474

– SAT Range: —

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $60,700

– Overall rank: #24

Jim_Brown_Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Pomona College

– Location: Claremont, California

– Acceptance rate: 9%

– Net price: $30,392

– SAT Range: 1390-1540

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $58,100

– Overall rank: #20

Jim_Brown_Photography // Shutterstock

#3. Harvey Mudd College

– Location: Claremont, California

– Acceptance rate: 18%

– Net price: $37,192

– SAT Range: 1490-1570

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $88,800

– Overall rank: #18

Ken Wolter // Shutterstock

#2. California Institute of Technology

– Location: Pasadena, California

– Acceptance rate: 7%

– Net price: $26,591

– SAT Range: 1530-1580

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $85,900

– Overall rank: #7

Canva

#1. Stanford University

– Location: Stanford, California

– Acceptance rate: 5%

– Net price: $20,023

– SAT Range: 1420-1570

– Median earnings six years after graduation: $94,000

– Overall rank: #2

You may also like: Biggest HBCUs in America