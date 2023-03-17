50 most popular food and snack brands

Published 2:30 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

By Elizabeth Jackson

calimedia // Shutterstock

50 most popular food and snack brands

From Oreos to Doritos to Reese’s Pieces, food and snacks are an integral part of our lives. We eat them when we’re headed to the movies, when we’re killing time between meetings, and to fuel up in between larger meals. But not all snacks are created equal. Some are beloved only by a few, while others are so popular they’ve become a part of the cultural fabric.

Per a summary of a roundtable discussion published in the peer-reviewed medical journal Advances in Nutrition, Americans eat an average of 8 pounds of candy annually. Another sign that desserts are the preferred snack of choice? Six of the top 10 brands on this list are of the sweet persuasion rather than salty.

Stacker analyzed data from research and analytics firm YouGov to rank the 50 most popular food and snack brands in the U.S. as of the fourth quarter of 2022. Brands were ranked based on YouGov’s overall positive opinion score, which measures the percentage of positive responses among those surveyed. Scores are also broken down by generation. Some brands appear more than once on this list because YouGov may break the brand down by specific snacks—such as Reese’s Pieces or Hershey’s Kisses.

Read on for a look at some of the most popular food and snack brands in the United States.

Hand holding large package of Honey Nut Cheerios in supermarket.

calimedia // Shutterstock

#50. Honey Nut Cheerios

– Positive opinion score: 71%
— Popularity among boomers: 66%
— Popularity among Gen X: 76%
— Popularity among millennials: 70%

Boxes of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats in supermarket.

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#49. Rice Krispies Treats

– Positive opinion score: 71%
— Popularity among boomers: 70%
— Popularity among Gen X: 68%
— Popularity among millennials: 75%

Group of Milky Way fun size bars.

Steve Cukrov // Shutterstock

#48. Milky Way

– Positive opinion score: 71%
— Popularity among boomers: 77%
— Popularity among Gen X: 70%
— Popularity among millennials: 69%

Hand holding box of Reese's Pieces candy.

Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#47. Reese’s Pieces

– Positive opinion score: 71%
— Popularity among boomers: 70%
— Popularity among Gen X: 73%
— Popularity among millennials: 72%

Tostitos bag corn chips on grocery store shelf.

ZikG // Shutterstock

#46. Tostitos

– Positive opinion score: 71%
— Popularity among boomers: 70%
— Popularity among Gen X: 74%
— Popularity among millennials: 75%

Goldfish Crackers on grocery store shelf.

Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#45. Goldfish

– Positive opinion score: 71%
— Popularity among boomers: 75%
— Popularity among Gen X: 70%
— Popularity among millennials: 69%

Hand holding box of Orville Redenbacher's popcorn.

calimedia // Shutterstock

#44. Orville Redenbacher’s Popcorn

– Positive opinion score: 72%
— Popularity among boomers: 74%
— Popularity among Gen X: 75%
— Popularity among millennials: 68%

Bottles of mustard on grocery store shelf.

melissamn // Shutterstock

#43. French’s Mustard

– Positive opinion score: 72%
— Popularity among boomers: 79%
— Popularity among Gen X: 74%
— Popularity among millennials: 70%

Hand holding jar of JIF peanut butter.

TY Lim // Shutterstock

#42. Jif

– Positive opinion score: 73%
— Popularity among boomers: 76%
— Popularity among Gen X: 76%
— Popularity among millennials: 69%

Hand holding Life Savers Hard Candy package.

The Image Party // Shutterstock

#41. Lifesavers

– Positive opinion score: 73%
— Popularity among boomers: 78%
— Popularity among Gen X: 77%
— Popularity among millennials: 64%

Land O Lakes butter packages in supermarket.

JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock

#40. Land O’Lakes (butter)

– Positive opinion score: 73%
— Popularity among boomers: 83%
— Popularity among Gen X: 77%
— Popularity among millennials: 63%

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese display.

Jonathan Weiss // Shutterstock

#39. Kraft Foods

– Positive opinion score: 73%
— Popularity among boomers: 80%
— Popularity among Gen X: 74%
— Popularity among millennials: 68%

Oreo cookies on white background.

rafastockbr // Shutterstock

#38. Oreo Cookies

– Positive opinion score: 73%
— Popularity among boomers: 77%
— Popularity among Gen X: 75%
— Popularity among millennials: 66%

Jars of Smucker's preserves in supermarket.

rblfmr // Shutterstock

#37. Smucker’s

– Positive opinion score: 73%
— Popularity among boomers: 81%
— Popularity among Gen X: 79%
— Popularity among millennials: 66%

Fritos corn chips bags on shelf.

Lynn Watson // Shutterstock

#36. Fritos

– Positive opinion score: 73%
— Popularity among boomers: 78%
— Popularity among Gen X: 72%
— Popularity among millennials: 71%

Stacked boxes of Cheerios cereal.

nine muses // Shutterstock

#35. Cheerios

– Positive opinion score: 73%
— Popularity among boomers: 75%
— Popularity among Gen X: 72%
— Popularity among millennials: 73%

Ghirardelli Chocolate squares in a variety of flavors.

ungvar // Shutterstock

#34. Ghirardelli

– Positive opinion score: 73%
— Popularity among boomers: 74%
— Popularity among Gen X: 72%
— Popularity among millennials: 76%

Bundles of Chiquita bananas in supermarket.

Sundry Photography // Shutterstock

#33. Chiquita

– Positive opinion score: 74%
— Popularity among boomers: 84%
— Popularity among Gen X: 76%
— Popularity among millennials: 66%

Variety of Nabisco cookies on supermarket shelf.

ZikG // Shutterstock

#32. Nabisco

– Positive opinion score: 74%
— Popularity among boomers: 79%
— Popularity among Gen X: 72%
— Popularity among millennials: 71%

Close up Twix packaging on table.

TanyaLovus // Shutterstock

#31. Twix

– Positive opinion score: 74%
— Popularity among boomers: 70%
— Popularity among Gen X: 84%
— Popularity among millennials: 70%

Kellogg’s cereal display at supermarket.

The Toidi // Shutterstock

#30. Kellogg’s

– Positive opinion score: 74%
— Popularity among boomers: 82%
— Popularity among Gen X: 75%
— Popularity among millennials: 72%

Boxes of Chips Ahoy! Cookies on supermarket shelf.

ZikG // Shutterstock

#29. Chips Ahoy!

– Positive opinion score: 75%
— Popularity among boomers: 75%
— Popularity among Gen X: 71%
— Popularity among millennials: 78%

Frito Lay variety snack pack on display.

The Image Party // Shutterstock

#28. Frito-Lay

– Positive opinion score: 75%
— Popularity among boomers: 81%
— Popularity among Gen X: 74%
— Popularity among millennials: 71%

Hand holding can of Campbells Tomato soup.

calimedia // Shutterstock

#27. Campbell’s

– Positive opinion score: 75%
— Popularity among boomers: 79%
— Popularity among Gen X: 78%
— Popularity among millennials: 71%

Carton of Land O Lakes eggs in supermarket.

Billy F Blume Jr // Shutterstock

#26. Land O’Lakes

– Positive opinion score: 75%
— Popularity among boomers: 84%
— Popularity among Gen X: 73%
— Popularity among millennials: 72%

Hand holding a bag of Lay’s Chips in supermarket.

calimedia // Shutterstock

#25. Lay’s Chips

– Positive opinion score: 75%
— Popularity among boomers: 78%
— Popularity among Gen X: 74%
— Popularity among millennials: 75%

Hand holding a bag of Cheetos in supermarket.

calimedia // Shutterstock

#24. Cheetos

– Positive opinion score: 75%
— Popularity among boomers: 76%
— Popularity among Gen X: 77%
— Popularity among millennials: 76%

Close up multiple Snickers bars.

Mehaniq // Shutterstock

#23. Snickers

– Positive opinion score: 75%
— Popularity among boomers: 81%
— Popularity among Gen X: 78%
— Popularity among millennials: 70%

Hand holding bag of Nestle Toll House semi-sweet chocolate chips.

Red Herring // Shutterstock

#22. Nestle Toll House

– Positive opinion score: 76%
— Popularity among boomers: 81%
— Popularity among Gen X: 76%
— Popularity among millennials: 73%

Hand holding package of Pringles potato chips.

8th.creator // Shutterstock

#21. Pringles

– Positive opinion score: 76%
— Popularity among boomers: 67%
— Popularity among Gen X: 77%
— Popularity among millennials: 81%

Grocery store shelf with jars of McCormick seasonings.

Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#20. McCormick

– Positive opinion score: 76%
— Popularity among boomers: 87%
— Popularity among Gen X: 74%
— Popularity among millennials: 73%

Large bags of Ruffles chips on store shelf.

ZikG // Shutterstock

#19. Ruffles

– Positive opinion score: 76%
— Popularity among boomers: 79%
— Popularity among Gen X: 77%
— Popularity among millennials: 77%

Individually wrapped Dove dark chocolate with almonds in bowl.

shakedn // Shutterstock

#18. Dove

– Positive opinion score: 76%
— Popularity among boomers: 78%
— Popularity among Gen X: 76%
— Popularity among millennials: 73%

Cans of Planters salted mixed nuts in supermarket.

Jenari // Shutterstock

#17. Planters

– Positive opinion score: 76%
— Popularity among boomers: 88%
— Popularity among Gen X: 79%
— Popularity among millennials: 64%

Grocery store shelves with canisters of Quaker Oats.

calimedia // Shutterstock

#16. Quaker

– Positive opinion score: 76%
— Popularity among boomers: 83%
— Popularity among Gen X: 76%
— Popularity among millennials: 71%

Reese’s brand display at Hershey’s Chocolate World.

George Sheldon // Shutterstock

#15. Reese’s

– Positive opinion score: 76%
— Popularity among boomers: 83%
— Popularity among Gen X: 81%
— Popularity among millennials: 69%

Dove milk chocolate bars on white background.

tastyfood // Shutterstock

#14. Dove (chocolate)

– Positive opinion score: 76%
— Popularity among boomers: 83%
— Popularity among Gen X: 73%
— Popularity among millennials: 76%

Plastic jars of Heinz Tomato Ketchup in supermarket.

calimedia // Shutterstock

#13. Heinz Tomato Ketchup

– Positive opinion score: 77%
— Popularity among boomers: 74%
— Popularity among Gen X: 81%
— Popularity among millennials: 73%

Hand holding box of Pillsbury toaster strudels in supermarket.

calimedia // Shutterstock

#12. Pillsbury

– Positive opinion score: 77%
— Popularity among boomers: 84%
— Popularity among Gen X: 80%
— Popularity among millennials: 68%

Doritos tortilla chips bags on shelf.

The Image Party // Shutterstock

#11. Doritos

– Positive opinion score: 77%
— Popularity among boomers: 69%
— Popularity among Gen X: 77%
— Popularity among millennials: 82%

Package of Hershey's Kisses in supermarket.

George Sheldon // Shutterstock

#10. Hershey’s Kisses

– Positive opinion score: 77%
— Popularity among boomers: 85%
— Popularity among Gen X: 77%
— Popularity among millennials: 73%

Cans of Heinz Baked Beanz on grocery store shelf.

TY Lim // Shutterstock

#9. Heinz

– Positive opinion score: 77%
— Popularity among boomers: 78%
— Popularity among Gen X: 81%
— Popularity among millennials: 74%

Hand holding package of Oreo cookies in supermarket.

calimedia // Shutterstock

#8. Oreo

– Positive opinion score: 78%
— Popularity among boomers: 80%
— Popularity among Gen X: 73%
— Popularity among millennials: 81%

Betty Crocker baking mixes and frostings in supermarket.

Colleen Michaels // Shutterstock

#7. Betty Crocker

– Positive opinion score: 78%
— Popularity among boomers: 82%
— Popularity among Gen X: 80%
— Popularity among millennials: 74%

Kit Kat packages close up.

tastyfood // Shutterstock

#6. Kit Kat

– Positive opinion score: 78%
— Popularity among boomers: 79%
— Popularity among Gen X: 81%
— Popularity among millennials: 76%

Hand holding a box of Ritz crackers in a supermarket.

calimedia // Shutterstock

#5. Ritz

– Positive opinion score: 79%
— Popularity among boomers: 82%
— Popularity among Gen X: 82%
— Popularity among millennials: 75%

Reeses Peanut Butter Cup with package.

karen roach // Shutterstock

#4. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup

– Positive opinion score: 80%
— Popularity among boomers: 81%
— Popularity among Gen X: 81%
— Popularity among millennials: 78%

Lay’s chips in supermarket.

ValeStock // Shutterstock

#3. Lay’s

– Positive opinion score: 80%
— Popularity among boomers: 83%
— Popularity among Gen X: 78%
— Popularity among millennials: 78%

Group of Hershey's fun sized chocolate bars.

Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock

#2. Hershey’s

– Positive opinion score: 81%
— Popularity among boomers: 85%
— Popularity among Gen X: 78%
— Popularity among millennials: 80%

Variety of M&Ms milk chocolate candy packages.

tastyfood // Shutterstock

#1. M&M’s

– Positive opinion score: 83%
— Popularity among boomers: 89%
— Popularity among Gen X: 83%
— Popularity among millennials: 78%

