ATVs recalled for fire risk, potential brake failure Published 6:15 am Friday, March 17, 2023

Nearly 80,000 Polaris Sportsman ATVs have been recalled by the company due to potential safety risks. Model years include 2021 through 2023 ATVs.

“An improperly assembled wiring harness can contact the brake line and/or vehicle frame during use which can result in a loss of the use of the front brakes and/or fire, posing fire and crash hazards,” the recall reads.

This recall involves certain VINs of Sportsman 450 and 570 ATVs. The recalled ATVs were sold in green, blue, beige, red, camouflage, gray, titanium metallic, black, white, azure crystal and orange. Polaris is stamped on the front grille while Polaris and Sportsman are printed on the sides. The model’s name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the ATV’s left rear frame. Consumers can enter their VIN online at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls to check if their ATVs are recalled.

Users should stop using the ATVs immediately and schedule a service appointment at their preferred dealer. Repairs will be available for no charge to the consumer.

Impacted ATVs were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from May 2019 through November 2022 for between $6,600 and $11,600.

For more information, consumers may contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls or www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” to check if the vehicle identification number (VIN) is included in any recalls.