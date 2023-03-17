Man arrested for assaulting Mississippi trooper during traffic stop

Published 3:35 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A traffic stop for speeding escalated into a Mississippi man’s arrest for assaulting a state trooper earlier this week.

According to a statement from Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M Public Affairs Officer Corporal Craig James, an incident occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 84. in Adams County.

A trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Cruse for speeding on the highway. During the stop, the trooper arrested a passenger, 18-year-old Marcus Marsaw of Natchez, for simple assault on a police officer. No further details about the incident were released. No injuries were noted.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The charge carries up to 5 years in prison if he is convicted, James said.

According to court records, Marsaw received a $5,000 bond.

This incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, James said.

More News

This 168-foot superyacht is a fixer-upper waiting in Mississippi for the right owner. Could it be you?

Mississippi man killed in boating accident Thursday night

Mississippi man sentenced after reportedly being found with counterfeit Oxycodone containing fentanyl

Woman struck, killed by passing Mississippi Highway Patrol car on state highway

Print Article