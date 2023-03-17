Man arrested for assaulting Mississippi trooper during traffic stop Published 3:35 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

A traffic stop for speeding escalated into a Mississippi man’s arrest for assaulting a state trooper earlier this week.

According to a statement from Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M Public Affairs Officer Corporal Craig James, an incident occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 84. in Adams County.

A trooper initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Cruse for speeding on the highway. During the stop, the trooper arrested a passenger, 18-year-old Marcus Marsaw of Natchez, for simple assault on a police officer. No further details about the incident were released. No injuries were noted.

The charge carries up to 5 years in prison if he is convicted, James said.

According to court records, Marsaw received a $5,000 bond.

This incident remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol, James said.