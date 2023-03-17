Mississippi Administrator, Teach of the Year finalists announced Published 7:00 am Friday, March 17, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced Thursday the finalists for the 2023 Mississippi Administrator of the Year and the 2023 Mississippi Teacher of the Year.

The Mississippi Administrator of the Year program honors an administrator who demonstrates superior ability to inspire teachers, employs exemplary leadership practices and participates as an active member of the community. The recipient will receive a $5,000 stipend and will share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education in the state.

Likewise, the Mississippi Teacher of the Year program recognizes exemplary teachers in the state. The award recipient will be asked to share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education. The recipient also will receive a $5,000 stipend and will represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

The recipients will be announced April 28, 2023, beginning at 11 a.m., at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson.

2023 Mississippi Administrator of the Year Finalists

Congressional District 1 Finalist: Amy Johnson, Career and Technical Education Director

Lee County Career and Technical Center, Lee County School District

Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “Education is a unified, continual, life-oriented process that continues from early childhood until death. Learners should be active participants in the learning process. Learners learn more by doing and involving the entire body in the process.”

Highland Elementary School, Madison County School District

Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “All children have infinite potential.”

Florence Elementary School, Rankin County School District

Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “The success of every student and staff member should feel important, included, loved, and achieve academic success.”

Pascagoula High School, Pascagoula-Gautier School District

Personal Philosophy Snapshot: “It is our job as administrators to be CHAMPIONS for our teachers by giving to them what we expect them to give our students. When teachers feel that they are seen, heard and valued, they are more emotionally sound and confident and are more likely to be effective CHAMPIONS for ALL students.”

2023 Mississippi Teacher of the Year Finalists