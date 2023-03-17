Mississippi man charged with felony malicious mischief after severely damaging property

Published 5:45 am Friday, March 17, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

La’Jaylon Jones

A Mississippi man reportedly caused enough property damage to be charged with a felony.

La’Jaylon Jones, 22, of Oxford, was arrested after officers responded to the report of severe property damage in the 2400 block of Anderson Road, where an apartment complex is located.

An investigation of the incident revealed that the damage rose above the limit for a misdemeanor.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Jones has been charged with felony malicious mischief. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

 

More News

ATVs recalled for fire risk, potential brake failure

Mississippi man charged with wife’s murder. Crews search for her body in Big Black River.

Mississippi Skies: Powerful front to bring strong to severe storms, plummeting temps today

Ex-Nonprofit head pleads guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud

Print Article