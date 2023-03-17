Mississippi man charged with felony malicious mischief after severely damaging property Published 5:45 am Friday, March 17, 2023

A Mississippi man reportedly caused enough property damage to be charged with a felony.

La’Jaylon Jones, 22, of Oxford, was arrested after officers responded to the report of severe property damage in the 2400 block of Anderson Road, where an apartment complex is located.

An investigation of the incident revealed that the damage rose above the limit for a misdemeanor.

Jones has been charged with felony malicious mischief. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.