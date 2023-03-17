Mississippi man charged with wife’s murder. Crews search for her body in Big Black River. Published 5:21 am Friday, March 17, 2023

A Mississippi man, who was brought in for questioning about his missing wife, has now been charged with her murder.

Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office report that Michael Owens has been charged with the murder of his wife, Ebony Owens, 36, of Edwards.

Michael Owens was first questioned about Ebony Owens’ whereabouts after the burned remains of her vehicle were found on a Mississippi highway. On Thursday, officials confirmed that Michael Owens was being charged with murder, among other charges related to the case.

Officials say that they believe that Ebony Owens died from at least one gunshot wound, although her body has not been found.

On Thursday, officials were searching for Ebony Owens’ body in the Big Black River on Old Highway 80 between the Hinds and Warren County lines.

Ebony Owens was first reported missing on Wednesday afternoon by her family.

A burned vehicle was found around 6 a.m. on Thursday in Edwards at old Highway 80 and Jones Road and is believed to be Owens’s missing 2015 Acura TXL. Her license plate (MS-LP ONTYME3) was also recovered nearby.

Her last known location was in the Clinton and I-20 area on Wednesday night.

If anyone has any information about Owens or her whereabouts, they are urged to call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 352-1521.