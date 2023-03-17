Mississippi man killed in boating accident Thursday night Published 1:41 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

A Mississippi man was killed in a boating accident Thursday night.

The Biloxi Sun-Herald newspaper reports that Jackson County Coroner’s Office officials identified the victim as Robert Fishman, 39, of Ocean Springs. Fishman’s body was recovered from Old Fort Bayou on the Gulf Coast Friday morning.

Officials say the Department of Marine Resources received a report about an unmanned boat in the bayou shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators believe Fishman was alone in the boat when it hit a structure near the mouth of the bayou.

No foul play is suspected in the case.