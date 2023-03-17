Mississippi man killed in boating accident Thursday night

Published 1:41 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was killed in a boating accident Thursday night.

The Biloxi Sun-Herald newspaper reports that Jackson County Coroner’s Office officials identified the victim as Robert Fishman, 39, of Ocean Springs. Fishman’s body was recovered from Old Fort Bayou on the Gulf Coast Friday morning.

Officials say the Department of Marine Resources received a report about an unmanned boat in the bayou shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Investigators believe Fishman was alone in the boat when it hit a structure near the mouth of the bayou.

No foul play is suspected in the case.

 

More News

This 168-foot superyacht is a fixer-upper waiting in Mississippi for the right owner. Could it be you?

Mississippi man sentenced after reportedly being found with counterfeit Oxycodone containing fentanyl

Woman struck, killed by passing Mississippi Highway Patrol car on state highway

Shell announces large investment in Gulf of Mexico’s Mississippi Canyon; expected to produce 21k barrels per day

Print Article