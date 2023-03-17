Mississippi man sentenced after reportedly being found with counterfeit Oxycodone containing fentanyl Published 10:47 am Friday, March 17, 2023

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Joseph Henry, III, 45, of Bay St. Louis, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court records, On December 2, 2021, Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputies went to a residence in Bay St Louis to locate a subject with active felony warrants. At the residence, deputies found Henry and over 1 pound of Marijuana, 848 dosage units of MDMA, and 312 dosage units of counterfeit Oxycodone containing 41.77grams of fentanyl.

A federal grand jury indicted Mr. Henry on August 26, 2022. He pled guilty on December 15, 2022, to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.