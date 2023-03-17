Mississippi Skies: Powerful front to bring strong to severe storms, plummeting temps today Published 1:30 am Friday, March 17, 2023

A strong cold front passing through Mississippi today is bringing much colder temperatures and the possibility of some rocky weather.

People in northern parts of the state will have their high temperatures this morning before temps fall while those farther south will warm up some this morning before the drop.

The severe risk will end in the Delta and northern Mississippi by 4 a.m. while it could be closer to noon in southern parts of the state. The risk is still a Level 1 for much of the state with isolated severe storms and damaging wind gusts. There is a Level 2 risk for a small portion of southeastern parts of the state with the same risks, but with a tornado or two possible.

North Mississippi

A few remaining showers through mid-morning, then mostly cloudy. Temperatures fall to near 44 degrees as showers end. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 32.

Central Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms ending by early afternoon. Cloudy with temperatures falling to 48 degrees later in the morning. Frost tonight with a low of 35.

South Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Temperatures falling to 52 degree later in the afternoon. An isolated shower possible tonight with a low of 40.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms with temperatures riding to 73 in the morning, then dropping to 60 in the afternoon. Cloudy. Tonight, a few remaining showers and thunderstorms with a low of 45.