Woman struck, killed by passing Mississippi Highway Patrol car on state highway Published 10:24 am Friday, March 17, 2023

A woman was in the middle of the road when a passing Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle hit and killed her early Friday morning.

WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the incident happened at approximately 3 a.m. on US 49 near the Manheim auto wholesale lot in Hattiesburg.

Officials from the Hattiesburg Police Department report that the woman, who has not been identified, was in the middle of the road when she was struck byt the patrol car. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the incident, the northbound lane of US 49 was closed as officers continued their investigation of the incident.