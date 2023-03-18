Early morning fire claims life of Mississippi homeowner. Two others severely burned in blaze. Published 1:13 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023

An early Saturday morning house fire in Fayette claimed the life of an elderly man and severely burned two others.

At approximately 5:51 a.m., the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received notification of a fire alarm activated at the residence located at 76 Sycamore Street, in Fayette.

When deputies arrived, the house was full with heavy smoke and still occupied.

They were able to enter the residence and rescue two of the three occupants from the house.

“Sadly, the homeowner (Joe Robinson, 87) lost his life,” authorities announced in a news release.

Alice Faye Jackson, 61, and James Stanley Carter Jr., 32, sustained burns, some of them severe. Jackson was transported to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge and Carter was transported to UMMC. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office was contacted and arrived to investigate the cause of the fire.

Sheriff James Bailey expressed his sadness, prayers, and extended his heart felt sympathy to Robinson’s family.

He also thanks and takes pride in the quick responses and actions of the responding deputies that were able to rescue Jackson and Carter from the residence, he said.