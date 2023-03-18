Mississippi man arrested after reportedly stealing $11,000 in parts from his employer

Published 7:30 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly stole $11,000 worth of equipment for the business he was working for at the time.
On Feb. 16, an executive from McComb Diesel reported that an employee was possibly stealing and then selling parts on eBay for personal gain.
After a month-long investigation, Detectives with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office discovered Eric Tarver, who was currently employed at McComb Diesel, had stolen and sold approximately $11,000 worth of parts from the business.
On March, 17, Eric Nicholas Tarver, 38, of Ruth, MS, was arrested and booked into the Pike County Jail for felony Embezzlement.
No bond has been set at this time.
All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a Court of Law.

