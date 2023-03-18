Mississippi Skies: Another chilly day with freezing temps overnight Published 1:30 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

It’s hard to believe we were experience record highs just a few days ago after the drastic temperature drop Friday. We’re going to have another chilly day today across the Magnolia State and some of us will stay under a thick covering of clouds through later this evening.

Everyone will clear out in time for cold to freezing temps tonight with freeze watches and warnings stretching from north Mississippi to south Mississippi. Even the Gulf Coast is going to drop into the 30s tonight. Even colder air is moving in for Sunday night with “significant freeze warnings” already in place for some parts of the state. Be sure to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes.

It’s also going to be quite breezy across the state today.

North Mississippi

A mix of sun and clouds with a high near 50. Mostly clear tonight with the low dipping to 24.

Central Mississippi

Frost early, then partly sunny with a high near 53. Clear tonight with a low near 26.

South Mississippi

Cloudy with a high near 53. Becoming partly cloudy tonight with a low of 32.

Gulf Coast

A few isolated showers with partly sunny skies. High near 55. A couple remaining showers until early evening, then becoming clear overnight with a low of 38.