Mississippi’s Napiers partner with HGTV personalities for another season of “Home Town Takeover” Published 12:48 pm Saturday, March 18, 2023

Come April 23, “Home Town Takeover” — featuring Fort Morgan, Colorado — is back and jam-packed with HGTV and Food Network guest appearances.

Two favorite renovation duos and small-town aficionados — Ben and Erin Napier (“Home Town”) and Dave and Jenny Marrs (“Fixer to Fabulous”) — are heading to Fort Morgan, Colorado, for their next whole-town renovation in “Home Town Takeover.” Season 2 hits HGTV and discovery+ on Sunday, April 23, at 8|7c.

“Struggling small towns can do the hard work to become healthy again. It’s difficult, but nothing great is ever easy,” said Erin Napier of Jones County. “And while it is scary to take on a project of this scale, it helps so much to have a team to help carry the load.”

The six-episode season will feature the Napiers and the Marrs as they mobilize 10 all-star HGTV and Food Network talent to help complete 18 renovation projects across homes, local businesses, and public spaces. The goal for the renovations, which range from refreshing a local bowling alley and revitalizing a public park to sprucing up the downtown business district and updating homes of local heroes, will be to amplify the town’s charm, build community pride and catapult Fort Morgan into a new era of limitless potential.

Ben, Erin, Jenny, and Dave — whose quaint hometowns of Laurel, Mississippi and Bentonville, Arkansas are prominently featured in their respective HGTV series — will kick-off the Fort Morgan revitalization by surprising residents with their plan to execute multiple projects in just four months.

“Being a part of this epic renovation is so meaningful to us, especially because I grew up right here in Colorado. We’re so honored to be able to help the families who give back to their neighbors and the small business owners who need a boost,” says Dave.

HGTV stars align

If you’re hoping for more HGTV-host appearances, you’re in luck. During Dave and Jenny’s first mission — a home upgrade for a single mom who provides equine therapy to locals at her ranch — Jonathan Knight (“Farmhouse Fixer”) steps in to lend a hand. Jonathan also will join Dave to install new seating at a popular coffee shop, as well as invite Food Network star Molly Yeh (Girl Meets Farm) along to help create a new menu item. In addition, Ben and Erin will enlist local artists to give Main Street a refresh with an installation of two large murals that celebrate the town’s past and future.

(HGTV press release)