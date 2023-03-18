Watch Mississippi 8th grader leave competitors in the dust on the way to national championship Published 7:03 am Saturday, March 18, 2023

A Mississippi eighth grader is now a national champion.

Andrew Brown, a Tupelo Middle School runner, competed in a 3K run at the Adidas Indoor Track Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and finished in first place with a time of 9:06:91.

A National Champion! https://t.co/heBm2MSXpE — Tupelo High School Track and Field (@TupeloTF) March 17, 2023



Brown has already established himself as one of the best distance runners in Mississippi and he hasn’t even entered high school yet.

In February 2023, Brown already had three middle school state records and several other records. The website milesplit.com lists these running records for Brown:

2K(XC) state record: 5:50.56

3K(XC) state record: 9:22.76

2 mile(XC) state record: 10:17.50

1600m 7th-grade record: 4:41.07c

1600m 8th-grade record: 4:37.78

3200m 7th-grade record: 10:20.44